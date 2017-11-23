in Latest, News

Necon Iraq war architect gets roasted on Twitter for converting to “liberalism”

Bill Kristol admits to his “Inner Socialist”

The Duran has consistently noted that one of the strangest occurrences in political ideology during the Obama Presidency was the fusion of neo-liberal and neoconservative dogmas.

Though on opposite sides of the political spectrum, under Obama, neo-liberals found common cause with neoconservatives, working hand in glove to destroy Libya, Syria, Iraq (again), and Ukraine.

With Trump’s election victory over “Crooked” Hillary Clinton, who was the ‘chosen one’ to reconcile neo-liberal and neoconservative dogma under one umbrella, we have seen an endless parade of war criminal neocons come out as neo-liberal sympathizers.

No neocon has been more vocal for his hate for Trump, and his hidden passion for neo-liberalism, than arch-necon chief Bill Kristol…the man who is believed, by many, to have packaged and sold the Iraq WMD war to the American public.

Via Gateway Pundit

Never Trump hack Bill Kristol finally admitted publicly what we knew to be true all along-he’s a liberal.

The Never Trump freak show tweeted, “The GOP tax bill’s bringing out my inner socialist. The sex scandals are bringing out my inner feminist. Donald Trump and Roy Moore are bringing out my inner liberal. WHAT IS HAPPENING?”

War criminal Bill Kristol was applauded by liberals and slammed by Trump supporters.

It’s an upside down world, and exposes just how ignorant and dumb the liberal left truly has become.

What do you think?

