Necon Iraq war architect gets roasted on Twitter for converting to “liberalism”

The Duran has consistently noted that one of the strangest occurrences in political ideology during the Obama Presidency was the fusion of neo-liberal and neoconservative dogmas.

Though on opposite sides of the political spectrum, under Obama, neo-liberals found common cause with neoconservatives, working hand in glove to destroy Libya, Syria, Iraq (again), and Ukraine.

With Trump’s election victory over “Crooked” Hillary Clinton, who was the ‘chosen one’ to reconcile neo-liberal and neoconservative dogma under one umbrella, we have seen an endless parade of war criminal neocons come out as neo-liberal sympathizers.

No neocon has been more vocal for his hate for Trump, and his hidden passion for neo-liberalism, than arch-necon chief Bill Kristol…the man who is believed, by many, to have packaged and sold the Iraq WMD war to the American public.

Via Gateway Pundit…

Never Trump hack Bill Kristol finally admitted publicly what we knew to be true all along-he’s a liberal. The Never Trump freak show tweeted, “The GOP tax bill’s bringing out my inner socialist. The sex scandals are bringing out my inner feminist. Donald Trump and Roy Moore are bringing out my inner liberal. WHAT IS HAPPENING?”

The GOP tax bill’s bringing out my inner socialist. The sex scandals are bringing out my inner feminist. Donald Trump and Roy Moore are bringing out my inner liberal.

WHAT IS HAPPENING? — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) November 21, 2017

War criminal Bill Kristol was applauded by liberals and slammed by Trump supporters.

It’s an upside down world, and exposes just how ignorant and dumb the liberal left truly has become.

You illustrate precisely why @realDonaldTrump beat 16 GOP challengers: because at least 15 of them have an inner socialist, liberal, and feminist — Rino Rooter (@RinoRooter) November 22, 2017

Your “inner liberal” has always been your core. Liberal through and through – ridiculously transparent for a very long time. — Miss T. (@macandroo) November 22, 2017

To the point you are becoming the jackass we always suspected you really were! Good job jackass! — Pol0tix (@Pol0tix) November 22, 2017

The entire right has rejected you, an inauthentic neocon, so you now have to play to the left to keep your taxpayer-funded country club lifestyle intact. Sure would be sad if they fall for it. — Mamie Love (@Mamie0787) November 22, 2017

billy what is happening is that the status quo is in danger and you love the swamp. you claim to be a conservative but never lambasted the Clintons or Obama like you have Trump and you show your true liberal leaning. — Steve Maulberger (@SMaulberger) November 22, 2017

What’s happening is that Trumps election is exposing all you Globalist freaks who were pretending to be Conservatives; this election has brought out the inner Loon of you & your NeverTrumper buddies…. — Noni (@ChelRBR) November 22, 2017

You were never a conservative, and no one in our industry ever really thought you were. — Radio Host Casey H. (@caseythehost) November 22, 2017