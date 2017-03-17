NBC executive Andrew Lack and Matt Lauer involved in Access Hollywood leak aimed at destroying Trump

Andrew Lack and Matt Lauer are NBC executives who are pushing the “Russian election meddling” full tilt, regardless of the fact that no evidence exists to prove the accusations.
The evidence that does exists as to who meddled in US elections points directly to NBC, and its failed effort to dismantle the Trump campaign, and get Hillary Clinton elected.
Fox News makes a compelling case for NBC’s election meddling, revolving around the leaked Access Hollywood tape.
That tape belonged to NBC, it was shot by NBC cameramen for an NBC show on NBC property.
So, how did it wind up in the hands of “The Washington Post” which broke the story? How, in other words, did valuable intellectual property from one news organization end up benefitting a competitor.
Intentionally. That is the short answer.
Fox News has revealed that according to sources at NBC, “The Access Hollywood” tape was leaked to “The Washington Post” with the full knowledge of NBC top executives and news personalities.
This would include news edition head Andrew Lack and news host Matt Lauer.
Fox News’ Tucker Carlson reports…
NBC’s motive? To derail the Trump campaign two days before a presidential debate. Now, keep in mind that the “Access Hollywood” tape had been sitting in an archive since it was shot 11 years before.
NBC executives had known about its existence at least last summer — months before it aired. Concerned about being accused of partisanships and perhaps worried about California’s strict wiretapping law, which prohibits the recording of subjects without their knowledge, the network sat on it.
But as November approached, the temptation to shut down the Trump campaign became too much.
And so NBC rose to the defense of Hillary Clinton and leaked that tape. And then they lied about it.
Now, if you’re a news organization and someone stole the story of the year out of your office, wouldn’t you want know how that happened? You’d think you would. And yet, as far as we can tell, NBC News has never conducted a meaningful internal investigation into how that tape wound up at “The Washington Post.” That’s because they already knew the identity of the leaker. It was them!
Now, all of this is more or less common knowledge or at least commonly suspected in the tiny world of the TV news business. As we said Andrew Lack, [Chairman of NBC News and MSNBC] knew about it. So apparently did “Today” show anchor Matt Lauer. And yet until now, nobody bothered to tell the public.
We are doing that now. By the way, we asked Lauer and Lack and the NBC PR Department for a response to all of this earlier today, they declined comment.
Still the obvious question hangs in the air since we’ve been talking so much lately about election tampering and it’s this.
What do you think played a bigger role in the 2016 race? The “Access Hollywood” tape or the Russian government? That’s an obvious one.
Just because NBC’s effort failed and Donald Trump won anyway doesn’t mean it’s irrelevant. NBC News lied to the public to help destroy a politician they didn’t like. We know that. We know they wouldn’t do it again, do we?
Do we know they’re not doing it now? Unfortunately we do not know that.