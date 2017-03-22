This Democrat lawmaker believes nazis are infiltrating US law enforcement, as Maryland rape crime shocks community

A 14-year-old Maryland girl was gang-raped by two older teens, one of whom is an illegal immigrant.

Fox New’s Tucker Carlson interviews a Baltimore councilman who wants to make law enforcement kinder and gentler, as a Maryland community tries to make sense of a horrific crime against a young, 14 year old student.

Tucker Carlson opens the segment…

“This is insanity of course. This is the sign of a sick nation at war with itself.” A strong country enforces its laws and protects its citizens, that’s job one.”

The Baltimore City Councilman, however, does not seem to agree with Carlson’s logic, preferring to focus on the “nazi” elements that have overtaken the federal law enforcement agency.

The liberal left is hoping for this story to simply go away. Fox News is one of the few mainstream media channels focusing on this specific crime, and its connection to America’s immigration and sanctuary city debate.

Via NBC News, Washington…