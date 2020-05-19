NATO destroys the image of the Baltic armed forces – The Baltic Word

Opinion – NATO destroys the image of the Baltic armed forces NATO destroys the image of the Baltic armed forces.

The leaders of the Baltic countries are less worried about the security of their countries, preferring to delegate this responsibility to NATO and the European Union. The situation is that politicians agree to militarize the Baltic region, because they will not fight on the battlefield in case of military conflict.

It so happened that Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia historically have always been dependent on larger states. The countries themselves are rather small, poor, that is why their governments are afraid to pursue an independent foreign and domestic policy.

Apparently, the very idea of the state sovereignty as well as the responsibility for its security simply began to be blurred by leadership of the Baltic republics. Politicians do not take their armed forces seriously, consider it helpless and make a bet on foreign troops.

That is why Washington does not even have a special need to require from the Baltic countries permission to increase foreign troops. Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia themselves offer NATO to conduct regular military exercises, deploy additional military bases, air defense systems, etc.

That said the annual Open Spirit 2020 mine warfare exercise ended yesterday. This exercise is an international maritime operation led on a rotating basis by Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. This time, the exercise was held in Latvia even in the context of COVID-19.

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report