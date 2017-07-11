BREAKING: Natalia Veselnitskaya tells NBC News that she has zero connection to the Kremlin (Video)

The Russian lawyer at the center of the latest Russia fake news, Natalia Veselnitskaya, told NBC News that she has no ties to the Kremlin.

Veselnitskaya confirmed that her meeting with Donald Trump Jr. was about Russian adoptions in the United States, and had nothing to do with Hillary Clinton, as the New York Times claims.

Natalia Veselnitskaya says it’s possible Trump Jr. was “longing” for info on the DNC. “They wanted it so badly.” https://t.co/VApY0cLIo4 — NBC News (@NBCNews) July 11, 2017

NBC reports:

The Russian lawyer who met with Donald Trump Jr. during the presidential campaign denied in an exclusive interview with NBC News that she had any connection to the Kremlin and insists she met with President Donald Trump’s son to press her client’s interest in the Magnitsky Act — not to hand over information about Hillary Clinton’s campaign. “I never had any damaging or sensitive information about Hillary Clinton. It was never my intention to have that,” Natalia Veselnitskaya said. When asked how Trump Jr. seemed to have the impression that she had information about the Democratic National Committee, she responded: “It is quite possible that maybe they were longing for such an information. They wanted it so badly that they could only hear the thought that they wanted.” Trump Jr. has confirmed that the meeting occurred, saying in a statement to The New York Times that he attended “a short introductory meeting” with the lawyer, where the topic of conversation was primarily about adoption.

Veselnitskaya also confirmed that Jared Kushner and Paul Manafort were also present at the meeting, but she had no idea who they were.