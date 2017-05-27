Nancy Pelosi upset that Trump did not visit countries in alphabetical order (Video)

Nancy Pelosi’s weekly press briefing took a turn towards the bizarre, when the House Minority Leader wondered why Trump chose to visit Saudi Arabia first.

The reporter asked for Pelosi’s “impressions” of Trump’s visit, which included stops in Israel, the West Bank, Italy and Belgium, and whether she thought it had been “successful.”

It was a soft ball question, which Pelosi should have had an easy time answering. Instead Pelosi had an on-air nervous breakdown saying she would not criticize Trump while he was abroad, but…

“I thought it was unusual for the President of the United States to go to Saudi Arabia first. Saudi Arabia!” “It wasn’t even alphabetical. I mean, Saudi Arabia.”

