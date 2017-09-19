Nancy Pelosi heckled by the “Undocumented Youth” she is trying to bring into the USA (Video)

We do enjoy when the liberal left eats the liberal left.

Open borders, identity politics, and massive social benefits…the outcome is all too obvious. The globalists will soon find out that the very group of people they used to dilute and divide America, will eventually storm the castle and hang the kings and queens.

Nancy Pelosi was trying to speak about the DREAM Act when angry DACA recipients surrounded the California Democrat and screamed at her demanding answers on their future.

The illegals also demanded that not only DREAMERS, but all illegal immigrants be protected.

Pelosi said “It’s clear you don’t want any answers. It’s clear,” as she was rushed out of the event to safety.

The below, shocking video happened right in Pelosi’s home city of San Francisco California.

Via The Gateway Pundit…

