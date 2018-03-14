Nancy Pelosi flip flops on Rex Tillerson firing

The Democrats and entire liberal left are infected with a Russia hysteria that often leaves then contradicting their very own statements…and sometimes in record time.

Zerohedge has a quick reminder on Democrat’s flip flop on all things Trump and Russia…

Having been thoroughly embarrassed by their brazen flip-floppery over former FBI Director James Comey:

Democrats were enamored with Comey over the summer of 2016 when when he famously recommended against pressing charges in the Clinton email investigation. Then, they soured on Comey after he reopened the investigation a little over a week before the election, demanding he resign. And then they vehemently defended the honorable FBI Director, shocked and horrified when Trump fired him.

The Democratic leadership then shortened their flip-flopping time horizon to a few short hours around the time Rod Rosenstein was confirmed as deputy attorney general:

0944ET: Schumer “What should happen now, what must happen now, is that Mr. Rosenstein appoints a special prosecutor to oversee this investigation.” 1500ET: Schumer “I have serious doubts over Rosenstein’s impartiality… he shouldn’t appoint the special prosecutor.“

And now none other than Nancy Pelosi has exposed the utter lack of any morals as she hypocritically attacks Rex Tillerson, when it suits her and her party’s agenda; and then defends him a year later…

On December 13th 2016, Nancy Pelosi issued a statement on the Nomination of Rex Tillerson for Secretary of State…

“Our nation has always needed a wise and experienced Secretary of State who has the judgement and the skill to protect our national security, strengthen our alliances, and advocate for human rights. “Choosing an oil executive friendly with Vladimir Putin as Secretary of State sends a disturbing signal about President-elect Trump’s priorities. Rex Tillerson’s cozy relationship with the Kremlin is especially alarming in light of his attitude toward sanctions over Russia’s aggressive behavior in Europe, while at the same time the President-elect continues to side with Russia over the judgment of the U.S. intelligence community. President-elect Trump’s priorities. “The Secretary of State should champion American values, American security and American interests. Fawning over Putin is poor preparation for being the top diplomat of the United States of America.”

And now, fast forward to today and Nancy Pelosi’s reaction to President Trump firing his Secretary of State Rex Tillerson:

“Secretary Tillerson’s firing sets a profoundly disturbing precedent in which standing up for our allies against Russian aggression is grounds for a humiliating dismissal. President Trump’s actions show that every official in his Administration is at the mercy of his personal whims and his worship of Putin.”

Simply put:

Pelosi (2017): Rex Tillerson is “too cozy” with Putin, he’s a Russian puppet. Pelosi (2018): Rex Tillerson was fired because he stood up to Russia.

Which is it Nancy? Or is everything you say just utter bullshit?

As CNS News reports, today’s narrative that Trump fired Tillerson over differences on Russia seems at odds with the view held by some Russia experts that the man Trump has named to lead the State Department, CIA Director Mike Pompeo, has historically been firmer on Russia than has Tillerson.

“Pompeo’s views on Russia are actually tougher than Tillerson’s, and he is more aware of the intelligence/covert action threats coming from Russia,” said Ariel Cohen, senior fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Global Energy Center and Eurasia Center. “While Tillerson paid lip service to criticism of Russia, I expect Pompeo to be much tougher on the Kremlin than his predecessor,” he said. “Pompeo has a sober view of Russia and has consistently spoken out against Russian aggression,” said Brookings Institution fellow Alina Polyakova. “He also seems to have the president’s ear and trust in a way that Tillerson did not,” she said. “It’s likely that he will advocate for a strong policy to deter Russia.”

But we are sure that unless he demands a nuke is dropped on Moscow, he will remain puppet of Putin in the paranoid narrative of the Democrats.