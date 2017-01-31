Nancy Pelosi and “Fake Tears” Schumer look completely confused and stupid, in rally to oppose President Trump

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi looked foolish trying to protest Trump’s executive order on immigration.

Microphone malfunctions, breaking out in song…it was weird and sad to see how low the Democrat party has sunk.

Pelosi continuously said to the crowds gathered on the steps of the Supreme Court…“Can you hear?”

The crowds could not hear anything, and so they resorted to singing “This Land Is Your Land”, and chanting “Lock him up!”

Pelosi at one point went totally off script talking about the “new moon.”

“Look at that moon. It’s a new moon. All right, can you hear me now?”

Then came Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s turn, when Pelosi asked “Fake Tears Schumer” to “introduce the real people.”

“Where are they?” Schumer asked, soon realizing the “real people” were not there.

Trump took to twitter to mock the inability of the Democrat Party’s top representatives to organize a simple rally…

Nancy Pelosi and Fake Tears Chuck Schumer held a rally at the steps of The Supreme Court and mic did not work (a mess)-just like Dem party! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 31, 2017

CNN reports that Pelosi told protesters she was happy to stand in defiance of President Trump…

“I’m very proud to stand her with members of the House Democratic Caucus, soon to be joined by the Senate Democrats as well, sharing views in a bipartisan way with many of our Republican colleagues who agree that what the President did undermines our values and is not in support of the oath of office that we take, to support and defend the Constitution of the United States.”

Here is more of what “Fake Tears Schumer” said during the rally…