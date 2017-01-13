MUST SEE: Shadow government has “Barack Obama in their pocket and all other NATO jackoffs” – Jimmy Dore

U.S. and NATO are ramping up the war machine, and provoking Russia.

One of the best Jimmy Dore shows ever.

If Jimmy keeps this type of commentary up, I just may warm up to progressive thinking.

Here is Jimmy saying things about what the US and EU did in Ukraine that no one in the main stream is daring to say…

“You know the United States overthrew the Ukrainian democratically elected government. You know that right? YES!” “Yes..and we installed a right-wing government…YES!”

Dore then blasts NATO’s “Operation Atlantic Resolve”, and the warmonger posture in Europe towards Russia…

“Could you imagine if Russia was putting stuff in Canada. Putting a continuous presence of a Russian armored brigade combat team in Canada (or Mexico) on a nine month rotation basis.” “Could you imagine if they did that?”

“The Russian intervention in Ukraine”…that is what Atlantic Resolve is.

“Do you see the Orwellian speak on that.” “We [USA] are beefing up our military forces in other countries because we are dedicated to enduring peace.” “We [USA] ran out of bombs in Syria because we are dedicated to enduring peace.” “What about the United States intervention in Ukraine? We [USA] overthrew their democratically elected government.”

It gets better…

“Is someone getting ready for World War 3. I mean like NATO and the United f***in States.” “And you don’t need ‘Donny tiny hands’…this is the sh** that we’re doing, right now before ‘Donny tiny hands’ takes over. “This is what’s happening right goddamn now. And people are afraid that Donald Trump might be friendly with the Russian. You stupid a**holes. Why don’t you suck more propaganda from your government.”

In closing, Jimmy delivers this zinger of truth…