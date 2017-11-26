MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” busted faking “LIVE” Thanksgiving Day show (Video)

Fake News MSNBC aired a pre-recorded show for the day after Thanksgiving Day, that was taped the day before Thanksgiving Day.

MSNBC’s ‘Morning Joe’ hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski were caught faking post-Thanksgiving banter on a show that was pre-taped on Wednesday.

The engaged “Mourning Joe” hosts Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough were blasted by viewers for pretending that their day-after-Thanksgiving show on Friday was live.

In fact, the MSNBC morning talk show was pre-taped on Wednesday, as The Washington Post reported, but was “made to look and sound as if it was airing live.”

Media analyst Mark Dice mocks how Brzezinski and Scarborough talked turkey on the Friday show, as Mika opened the fake news “LIVE” show by declaring…“The day after Thanksgiving, woo! I’m stuffed!”

Morning Joe broadcasting fake news…a real fake news show, literally.

Via Fox News…

The second segment of Friday’s “Morning Joe” brought the fraudulence to another level, when Brzezinski joked that she forgot to remove the guts from the turkey before cooking it and that is was still a little frozen when she served it. “Joe didn’t notice. He ate the bag,” Willie Geist said. Scarborough, still giggling, fired back, “It was good… the game last night made up for it.” The show did not feature a disclaimer that it was pre-taped and the only noticeable difference to a normal, live version of the show is the disappearance of a subtle “live” graphic that is typically present. The scam continued throughout the remainder of the show when the hosts asked guests, such as MSNBC contributor Rick Tyler, about their Thanksgiving holidays. The show obviously failed to mention any news that occurred after it taped on Wednesday, such as the deadly terrorist attack at a mosque in Egypt that killed more than 300 people. However, the network’s chyron and news ticker were updated with events that were actually occurring in real time.

The Washington Post caught the MSNBC deception after a Morning Joe viewer contacted the paper tipping them off, asking if MSNBC was airing fake news.

Media analyst Lionel Nation, blasts the MSNBC show for displaying their complete contempt for their audience, by staging a hoax post-Thanksgiving show.