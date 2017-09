Morgan Freeman’s propaganda “We Are At War With Russia” was funded by the most vile of human beings…Max Boot, James Clapper, and Rob Reiner.

It was easy for Paul Joseph Watson to debunk this video and humiliate Morgan Freeman, who comes out looking like a warmonger in cahoots with war criminals.

Poor Freeman…it looks like he will do anything, stoop to any swamp level, to make a quick buck.