More Western Degeneracy: Looks Like Now They’re Resorting to Outright Terrorism

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

source

degenerate (adjective):

1. having lost the physical, mental, or moral qualities considered normal and desirable; showing evidence of decline.

_________________

And there you have it: the Exceptional Nation, which just spent the last 20 years running amok all around the globe illegally kidnapping some people, brazenly drone-bombing others …whilst stealing natural resources from all under the guise of combating ‘terrorism’… is now itself openly engaging in the actual practice of the tactic through use of its Ukrainian and EU proxies. Civilian pipelines, civilian bridges, it’s all fair game in love & war Amerikan style. Not that we didn’t know all along how the USSA has always engaged in the use of terrorism. The truly astounding new feature about America’s current ruling regime is how little they care to try to cover it up anymore.

If I could give Mr. Putin just one sage piece of advice it would be this: you know how they say that there’s a time for gathering stones, and then there’s a time for scattering stones? Well, turns out that now is the time to seriously start dropkicking some Ukrainian arse.

Get to it and happy hunting!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report