More Pentagon bulls**t…”2,000% increase in Russian trolls” since US illegally attacked Syria

Anyone who opposes the war in Syria is a Russian troll. That is how the Pentagon war machine shuts down debate.

Don’t question intelligence agencies and military generals under the MIC payroll. They would never create false flags in order to plunge the world into more conflict. Forget all about the lies told and false flags that started Vietnam, Yugoslavia, Iraq 1, Iraq 2, Libya and now Syria.

This is how the sick, twisted, completely corrupt, f***in stupid mainstream media frames the debate.

Case in point, Axios…

Pentagon spokeswoman Dana White said in Saturday’s Pentagon briefing that there has been a “2,000% increase in Russian trolls in the last 24 hours,” following the coordinated strike against Syria on Friday night. The bottom line: The problem of Russian actors generating division and conflict among Americans isn’t going away. As Axios’ Sara Fischer and David McCabe reported last year, they aim to sow confusion and capitalize on political divisions. Senator Ben Sasse said in a statement on Saturday that this illustrates what “the wars of the future will look like…The fog of war will not be limited to our situation rooms and battlefields.”

If taking a stand against another bulls**t US war based on lies that even a second grader can discern places me in the 2000% percentile Russian troll increase, then call me a Russian troll.

Until then, if Axios staffers are so giddy about providing air support to ISIS-Al Qaeda jihadists in Douma, then why don’t they join their US-Saudi funded head choppers on the ground to fight against the secular internationally recognized government of Syria.

