More evidence surfaces showing FBI colluded to get Hillary Clinton off the hook for email server (Video)

Newly released documents reveal that former FBI Director James Comey’s draft statement on the Hillary Clinton email investigation was edited in a way that watered down the the FBI’s findings.

James Comey’s statement was changed in Hillary Clinton’s favor, as new documents released on Thursday by Senator Ron Johnson (chairman of the Senate Homeland Security Committee reveal) show that the FB made edits to Hillary’s draft statement that essentially resulted in no formal indictment.

According to The Gateway Pundit one very shocking revelation is that “hostile actors” likely gained access to Hillary Clinton’s private email which of course contained classified information.

Via Fox News…

Newly released documents reveal that then-FBI Director James Comey’s draft statement on the Hillary Clinton email probe was edited numerous times before his public announcement, in ways that seemed to considerably water down the bureau’s findings. ***** The edits also showed that references to specific potential violations of statutes on “gross negligence” of classified information and “misdemeanor handling” were removed. The original also said it was “reasonably likely” that “hostile actors” gained access to then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s private email account. That was later changed to say that scenario was merely “possible.” The final statement also removed a reference to the “sheer volume” of classified information discussed on email. “While the precise dates of the edits and identities of the editors are not apparent from the documents, the edits appear to change the tone and substance of Director Comey’s statement in at least three respects,” Johnson wrote Thursday.

Johnson wrote the precise dates and editors of the document are not apparent, however; the edits change the tone and substance of Director Comey’s statement in at least three respects.

That includes, Johnson said, “repeated edits to reduce Secretary Clinton’s culpability in mishandling classified information.”

Fox News reported that Johnson, referring to recent news of anti-Trump text messages from FBI agent Peter Strzok, said in conclusion..