EVIDENCE: Western media lives in its own bubble (VIDEO)

Vladimir Rodzianko 511
The media in the West continue to cover the story of Russian hacking in both the US and French elections - and still without any proof or evidence.

The Duran’s Peter Lavelle discusses what he saw at this year’s St. Petersburg International Economic Forum and the Western media’s panicked response to Vladimir Putin’s interview with Megyn Kelly.

READ MORE: Putin talks NATO: “If you’re not intending to attack anybody, why increase your military spending?” (Video)

