Montenegro became 29th NATO member, and first country bombed by NATO to enter NATO

Half of the country’s population is opposed to the move.

Montenegro became the 29th member of NATO on Monday and was of course praised by the United States for joining the Western military alliance, even though the people of Montenegro did not have much say in the matter as their Prime Minister Dusko Markovic all but forced the tiny balkan nation into the alliance.

Serbia which is still resisting entrance into the block is slowly being surrounded by the globalist aggressor alliance.

Montenegro has the distinction of being the first territory illegally bombed by NATO to enter NATO.

For those are not familiar with Montenegro’s PM Markovic, he was the guy Trump brushed aside in Brussels during a NATO get together last week.

Reuters reports…