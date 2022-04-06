The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
MONOPOLY: Who Owns the World? – “Best Documentary Ever!”
“This is the shot that needs to be heard around the world!” – “Should be required viewing by all humans on earth.” – “Brilliant!”
MONOPOLY reveals in a brilliant way how a small group of super-rich people own everything in our world. They use their power and wealth to control governments, health organizations, the news media, and basically manipulate the entire world according to their plans. MONOPOLY shows what their agenda is, and what we can do to protect our lives …
