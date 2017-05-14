Million dollar question no one asks: How exactly did Trump “collude” with Russia?

Exactly what is POTUS Trump accused of with Russia?

Jimmy Dore asks the question that should be on every logical person’s mind, when it comes to the fake news “Russian – Trump” collusion witch-hunt.

What does it mean when the press and Democrat party continually says Trump “colluded” with Russia?

Did Trump get money from Russia to say he wanted good relations with the Kremlin?

Did Trump give Russia John Podesta’s email password?

Did Trump hire hackers to leak DNC emails?

Did Trump invest in RT or Sputnik? Is Trump behind Wikileaks, and is Russia also behind Wikileaks?

The point is crystal clear…what exactly is Trump being accused of when the mainstream press throws around the words, “he colluded with Russia?”