Mika Brzezinski breaks down in tearful display of Trump fear, “This is not funny” [Video]

Mika Brzezinski cries to her audience saying Donald Trump is mentally unfit to be President.

MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinksi fought back tears Monday morning saying “we are all really nervous” about what the Trump Administration is going to do.

Brzezinski said…

“This is not funny.” “This is really bad. Just for the record, we are all really nervous. So if people out there feel nervous, we do too. We don’t think this is funny.”

Knives are out. A silent coup is underway…

Mika issued a direct appeal to Trump’s staff, asking them how they can look at themselves in the mirror…

“We are at a low point in American history and I don’t know how anybody can defend this president, even if it’s their job. Like you’ve got to have a job after this. You’ve got to look in the mirror after this. Sarah Huckabee or whoever is speaking out next. You have to look in the mirror and think about this country after this is over. You need to think of the end game here, because there isn’t one at the rate we are going.”

Steve Bannon was blasted as a “Leninist”.

Brzezinkski warned…

“They are pushing a very dangerous agenda.” “An extremely dangerous one.”

Here is the full Morning Joe show…

