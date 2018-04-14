Michael Savage: “This is the greatest disaster of the Trump presidency”

As US President Donald Trump approved military strikes in Syria, in retaliation for a hoax chemical attack, Infowars founder Alex Jones held a live broadcast after the bombs started dropping.

Via The Duran…

In a profanity-laden outburst which was apparently streamed live over the internet, Jones castigated Trump and his Neocon Globalist-dominated cabinet for military strikes launched against the Syrian government on the night of April 13th-14th. In the video, Jones can be seen decrying the US betrayal of Bashar al-Assad’s government, who alongside Russian and Iranian allies have largely eradicated Islamic State terrorists from the country.

Alex Jones blasted Trump (warning on language)…

Trump's anti-interventionist base, in this case, Alex Jones, reacts badly to Syria intervention: "Is no one pure in this world?…. F**k Trump!" pic.twitter.com/lBPVctVS1G — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) April 14, 2018

Meanwhile, via The Gateway Pundit…

Michael Savage took to Periscope amid U.S.-led airstrikes on Syria. The radio legend called the military operation “the greatest disaster of the Trump presidency.”

Partial transcript of Savage’s periscope follows:

“I know you are all pouring in and you want to know my opinion. Do I have to tell you what my opinion is? My opinion is very clear. This is the greatest disaster of the Trump presidency and it’s purely ‘Wag the Dog.’ There was no reason for this. None whatsoever. As a matter of fact, just yesterday General Mattis said there was no evidence Syria had done it. All of a sudden they are launching Tomahawk missiles. This is a disaster!”

Before his broadcast on Periscope, Savage tweeted…

“We lost. War machine bombs syria. No evidence Assad did it. Sad warmongers hijacking our nation.”

We lost. War machine bombs syria. No evidence Assad did it. Sad warmongers hijacking our nation — Michael Savage (@ASavageNation) April 14, 2018

The Duran EUR Buy us a coffee ☕ Every Dollar, Pound and Euro you send us helps our publication stay active, reach more people and to continue to shed light on the social-political issues of our time. Will you help expose the lies of the mainstream media? As a reader of The Duran, you are well aware of all the propaganda and disinformation reported by the mainstream media. You know how important it is to bring real news to light. Please support The Duran and help us keep reporting on news that is fair, balanced, and real.