Michael Savage predicted liberal left violence days before Sanders supporter went on shooting spree

Host of the nationally syndicated “The Savage Nation,” and author Michael Savage warned of violence 24 hours before the Alexandria, VA gun attack…noting that “marginal” people are set to explode and “kill somebody.”

The “marginal”people are being radicalized at a furious pace by the radical left mainstream media with the goal to push America to the brink of all out conflict. For Hillary Clinton and her globalist masters, if they cannot have the US Presidency then no one will have it.

Savage noted that, ‘we are at a boiling point. There’s going to be a civil war.’

“I don’t know how much more of this the country can take.”

One day later a supporter of Bernie Sanders fired at Republican members of Congress during a baseball practice, seriously injuring House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and four others.

Savage has been an outspoken critic of recent developments that have escalated the anti-Trump “resistance,” including Kathy Griffin’s ISIS photo shoot and a NYC Central Park “Julius Caesar” play featuring the assassination of a Trump.

WND reports….