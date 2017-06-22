Michael Moore epic meltdown after Democrat “Wonder Boy” Jon Ossoff loses in Georgia

Real election meddling: California millionaires doing everything in their power to win a Georgia district election.

Democrat Jon Ossoff was the next Barack Obama. Hollywood friendly, neo-liberal, beta male hipster, ready to do everything and anything for the globalist agenda.

He then lost the election in Georgia’s Sixth Congressional District in stunning fashion to Trump-backed Karen Handel.

Ossoff was the perfect candidate for a Democrat win in Congress, if he were running in Beverly Hills. Unfortunately for Democrats, citizens in Georgia could not care one bit about Russiagate and are growing tired of all the Trump-hate.

The Duran called it…

The reason for this failure is in fact not difficult to see. Russiagate is and always has been an elite obsession.

One Hollywood elitist who is also a leader of the so-called “resistance” movement, Michael Moore, took to twitter to express his discontent with the uber rich in Cali. not getting their guy the seat in Georgia’s Sixth Congressional District.

Here is Michael Moore’s twitter meltdown following Ossoff’s failure…

If u think the party who’s won the vote in 6 o last 7 Prez votes but holds ZERO power & is now 0-4 in 2017 votes is going to win next year…get a friggin’ clue. The DNC & DCCC has NO idea how 2 win cause they have no message, no plan, no leaders, won’t fight & hate the resistance. I say this to my 7.5 million ppl on social media & the millions who watch my movies & read my books: Are we going 2 sit by & let this happen?

If u think the party who’s won the vote in 6 o last 7 Prez votes but holds ZERO power &is now 0-4 in 2017 votes is going to win next year… — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) June 21, 2017

…get a friggin’ clue. The DNC&DCCC has NO idea how 2 win cause they have no message, no plan, no leaders, won’t fight &hate the resistance — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) June 21, 2017