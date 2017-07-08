Melania Trump was sent to break up “positive chemistry” meeting between Trump and Putin

Melania Trump was sent into the Trump-Putin meeting "get him [Trump] out."

Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump discussed many topics during their meeting at the G20 in Hamburg including Ukraine, Syria, cybersecurity and fighting terrorism.

The meeting was planned to last for 30 minutes, but went well over 2 hours as both leaders appeared to get along with one another.

Trump and Putin had “positive chemistry” during their first meeting, according to US Secretary of State Tillerson…adding that there was “so much to talk about” that neither leader “wanted to stop.”

Tillerson simply noted that the two “connected very quickly.”

The meeting with Trump cut into Putin’s next scheduled meeting with Japanese leader Abe…the Russian President had to apologize to Abe for making him wait for about an hour.

“Both I and [the US president] owe you an apology,” he said.

First Lady Melania Trump had to be sent into the meeting at one point to see her husband and “get him out,” Tillerson also said.

Tillerson joked that “clearly, she [Melania] failed,” as the meeting between the two leaders went on for another hour after that.

