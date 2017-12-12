Megyn Kelly interviews three women accusing Trump of sexual misconduct (Video)

Article first appeared on RPT.

Jessica Leeds, Samantha Holvey and Rachel Crooks, all of whom have accused President Trump of sexual misconduct, went on the flailing Megyn Kelly TODAY show to tell their side of story, in what can only be described as curious timing given all the political maneuvering by Democrats with regards to sexual misconduct from within their own party.

Samantha Holvey, competed in the Donald Trump owned beauty pageant, and said that Trump “personally inspected each woman” prior to the pageant.

Rachel Crooks accused Trump of forcibly kissing her outside of an elevator and then asking for her phone numbers days later.

Jessica Leeds accused Trump of groping her breasts and trying to put his hand up her skirt over 30 years ago while on a first class plane flight.

Here is Leeds in the video below making her case that Trump assaulted her 30 years ago…

Leeds told reporters last year that…“If he would have kept his hands on my chest I might not have gotten too upset.”

The Gateway Pundit reports that more than three decades ago, when she was a traveling businesswoman at a paper company, Ms. Leeds said, she sat beside Mr. Trump in the first-class cabin of a flight to New York. They had never met before.

About 45 minutes after takeoff, she recalled, Trump lifted the armrest and began to touch her. According to Leeds, Trump grabbed her breasts and tried to put his hand up her skirt.

“He was like an octopus,” she said. “His hands were everywhere.”

Leed’s story was bunked last year, when Anthony Gilberthorpe said Jessica Leeds was flirting with Trump and Trump never touched her.

Zerohedge reports that none of the women who appeared on Megyn Kelly’s show raised new allegations against Trump. Instead, they’re reiterating allegations that were emphasized during the campaign – a clear sign that Democrats see this as their “moment” to go after Trump, and are grabbing the brass ring with both hands.