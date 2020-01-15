Meghan Markle was hellbent on destroying the British monarchy.

Submitted by George Callaghan…

Meghan Markle is a disgrace. You could be forgiven for thinking that this willful woman was hellbent on destroying the British monarchy. Grasping, deceitful, vain, twofaced, treacherous and manipulative – that is enough about her good traits. Her Royal Highness has been a walking disaster zone since the day she wed Prince Harry.

The House of Windsor bent over backwards to accommodate Miss Markle. They strove to make this woman feel welcome. But nothing was good enough her. She thought she was more majestic than the Queen. At her wedding she was bridezilla. Despite the millions spent on her second wedding nothing was good enough for her. At her wedding she chose to wear virginal white. At least she has a sense of humour!

Prince Harry is under her spell. Did she seduce him in every sense? She may have learnt her amorous arts in security acting roles.

At first the golden couple garnered acres of laudatory coverage. This was despite their disregard of protocol. Adult members of the royal house do not touch each other in public. But these two lovebirds could not keep their hands off each other. Have they no decorum. They wish to behave like this but that is not the royal way. On her royal profile she listed herself as a feminist. This is partisan. No member of the royal family would declares themselves to be anti-feminist so saying you are feminist is just as bad. She is a divider and not a uniter.

The honeymoon with MM soon faded. Her true personality asserted itself. When the disobliging truth was told she found it intolerable.

What do we know about Meghan? She clearly craved the limelight. She got it! She was an actress and a ruthless arriviste. Friends and relatives were cast aside when they did not serve her purposes. The princess is shallow, materialistic, heartless and utterly mercenary. No wonder she is known as ‘me again’.

Meghan is a shameless social climber. She was also a passable actress. She subscribed to every view that was en vogue. She was very fashionable and an attention seeker. When she became a princess it was her wet dream come true.

Only a year into their marriage the wheels came off. The couple seemed to be as close as ever. But when the media dared to say an unflattering word about her they went ballistic. They could not abide it when the press exercised its rights. These two think that entirely sycophantic coverage is no more than their due. They want a cult of the personality. Sorry Meghan but this is not North Korea!

Meghan should be grateful to us and not us to her. She is egocentric, self-indulgent and poisonous. She demanded media attention but only on her own terms.

Harry was one adored. People showed forbearance for his puerile antics. His swastika armband and use of the word Paki. He showed his penis to women in Las Vegas. That is a me too moment. Meghan why aren’t you calling for your husband to go to prison as a sex fiend?

The Duke of Sussex was very popular with the media. He took them to the pub. The clown prince was forgiven for all his gaffes. He was down to earth and genuine. Then along came the temptress.

Meghan is a Lady MacBeth figure. She has her dimwit wrapped around her little finger. All of a sudden he was on board with every PC idea there is.

We are told that Meghan care for the poor. The give your money away! But oh no she will never give a penny. If she did her PR team would shout it from the rooftops. Donating to charity is for the peasants.

MM is a partisan figure. She thinks she is a politician. She appears to believe she can advocate for tendentious causes. Nothing could be further from the truth.

The royal house is supposed to be a team. They say do not hit a man when he is down. When Prince Andrew was reeling from the fallout after his cataclysmic interview Meghan released a statement that was a dig at him. So much for family solidarity! She demands unstinting support from her new family. But such loyalty is strictly a one way street.

She who lives by the media shall die by the media. You cannot court maximum publicity and then whinge when you get it. She knew what she signed up for. As MM said herself in an interview British friends warned her the media would sometimes attacks her. Heedless of these she charged headlong into offending Fleet Street.

Meghan would not tell us anything about the birth of the baby. Kate and William did it so differently. Who are the godparents of Archie? We were not told. What if it is someone totally unsuitable? Archie not even a proper name.

At Wimbledon MM demanded dozens of seats around her be cleard. She had the temerity to tell her bodyguards to ask people not to take photos. The guards are there to stop her being shot with a gun not with a camera.

Harry and MM’s climate change hypocrisy is notorious. They are pharisees. It is nauseating that they should be so moralistic. Do as I say not as I do! Practise what you preach! They are too tight fisted to pay for their own transport. They always take freebies.

The couple took a well-deserved six week holiday in Canada. They did nothing to take a break from doing nothing. Nice work if you can get it!

On returning to the United Kingdom the couple made a bombshell announcement without informing the Queen. Harry and Meghan said that they wished to bow out of being front rank royalty. They will ‘work towards financial independence.’ This pair of freeloaders want to take public money without even showing up to public events. How long will this transition to actually earning a living take? Will it be one year or ten years? In the meantime, this lot of tight fisted scumbags will take public money. People on minimum wage have to subsidise these two!

People had to pay £2.4 million to refurbish the house of this couple. What a charmed life they lead. £2.4 million is more money than most ever earn. But these two are total ingrates. They are entirely unappreciative of the largesse shown to them.

These two did not have the common courtesy to tell the Queen first. The poor old woman found out from the media. What a kick in the teeth for an ailing 93 year old. To add insult to injury they have threatened a tell all interview if they do not get their way. One of their media pals who made a documentary with their cooperation revealed this. The royal family is being held to ransom.

Meghan and Harry are totally ill-mannered. How badly brought up can you be? They are completely self-centred. They have no sense of duty. They received adulation and £4 million tax free in public funds a year but that is not enough for them. Is their no end to their avarice?

People say Harry will never be king. I would not be so sure. All it takes is a plane crash. Exclude these scumbags from the succession now!

This gruesome twosome wants it both ways. They want the kudos of royalty without the few restraints it places on their behaviour. Harry is an unprincely as it gets. They wish to shamelessly exploit their royal titles to make money. Capitalising on their HRH status is as tawdry as it gets. The Crown is dragged through the gutter. Why not set up a royal brothel for God’s sake! Knowing Meghan it would probably be a Royal Abortion Clinic.

If these two really want out then renounce their royal status. No more titles, not a penny from the taxpayer and no security paid for. Harry would struggle to get a job as a security guard in a car park. This educationally subnormal, psychologically unstable brute is unworthy of the position he holds.

Harry even sported a beard whilst a full-time army officer. Army officers need a dispensation to wear a beard. This is granted for a dermatological condition that makes shaving inadvisable. It should not be given simply because he is pogonophile.

MM will always hide behind her race. She is about 20% black. I do not care if she is 100% black. No race is bad. The one thing I would never criticize about her is her ethnicity. But having black ancestry does not entitle her to get away with thing. Harry should be castigated too. He knew the rules. He allowed himself to be cajole by his wife. This female clearly wears the trousers. She has exploited her husband’s intellectual inferiority. He should be classified as a vulnerable adult.

Harry has been guilty of dereliction of duty. He ought to have toughed it out. Other members of his family endured far worse. He braved the Taleban but not the media. This is desertion in face of the enemy. If he had stayed and reformed himself his reputation would have improved. His father was despised in the 90s and is popular now.

Meghan’s first marriage lasted two years. Will this one be any different? In two years she has managed to cause enormous heartache to millions of British people. Yet she thinks she is the victim! They say a man looks for a woman to replace his mother. In finding someone sordid, self-obsessed, self-pitying, greedy, meretricious, promiscuous and traitorous Harry could not have done better. This malignant narcissist is a pestilential curse on Britain.

I can say without fear of contradiction that I speak on behalf of most British people when I tell her to fuck off. I pity the Canadians. Why should the much put upon Canucks pick up the tab for this freebooter? This cheapskate should pay for her own security. If the Canadians wish to host this ingrate they are welcome to her.

Good riddance!

