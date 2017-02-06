Bill O’Reilly, meet the real “KILLER”. Barack Obama’s massive kill list in charts

‘You think our country is so innocent?’, President Trump asks after Bill O’Reilly calls Putin ‘a killer’

The former US President embraced the US drone program, overseeing more strikes in his first year than G. W. Bush carried out during his entire presidency.

A total of 563 strikes, largely by drones, targeted Pakistan, Somalia and Yemen during Obama’s two terms as POTUS. Compare that to 57 strikes under Bush.

Between 384 and 807 civilians were killed in those countries, according to reports logged by the Bureau of Investigative Journalism.

The Obama administration has insisted that drone strikes are so “exceptionally surgical and precise” that they pluck off terror suspects while not putting “innocent men, women and children in danger”. This claim has been contested by numerous human rights group. The Bureau’s figures on civilian casualties also demonstrate that this is often not the case. The White House released long-awaited figures in July on the number of people killed in drone strikes between January 2009 and the end of 2015, which insiders said was a direct response to pressure from the Bureau and other organisations that collect data. However the US’s estimate of the number of civilians killed – between 64 and 116 – contrasted strongly with the number recorded by the Bureau, which at 380 to 801 was six times higher.

Here are Obama’s kill stats. Keep in mind, that figures from the chart below do not include deaths Obama Administration deaths in active battlefields like Afghanistan, Syria, Somalia, Ukraine, Yemen, Iraq, and Libya...

Notes on the data: not showing strikes in active battlefields except Afghanistan; strikes in Syria, Iraq and Libya are not included in this data.

