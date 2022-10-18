in Latest, Video

Meet Elon Musk, Technocractic Huckster

Episode 429 – Meet Elon Musk, Technocractic Huckster – The Corbett Report

Elon Musk is back in the headlines again (not that he ever really went away). He’s going to save free speech on Twitter (honest)! He’s going to end the war on Ukraine (that he supported with Starlink)! He’s going to give Taiwan to the Chinese (and not just because of Tesla’s Shanghai factory)!

Fresh off my recent posting wherein I question why Vladimir Putin isn’t putting an end to the Ukraine debacle once and for fooking all, I woke up this morning yearning for yet more opprobrium and thumbs-downs from The Duran’s readership, so I thought to myself, “Why not attack yet another bogus technocrat masquerading as a Savior of Humanity®?”

Enter Elon Musk, technocratic huckster.

Joe
Joe
October 18, 2022

Comparing Putin to Elon? You keep proving my point that you are an idiot.

