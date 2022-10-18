The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Episode 429 – Meet Elon Musk, Technocractic Huckster – The Corbett Report
Elon Musk is back in the headlines again (not that he ever really went away). He’s going to save free speech on Twitter (honest)! He’s going to end the war on Ukraine (that he supported with Starlink)! He’s going to give Taiwan to the Chinese (and not just because of Tesla’s Shanghai factory)!
Fresh off my recent posting wherein I question why Vladimir Putin isn’t putting an end to the Ukraine debacle once and for fooking all, I woke up this morning yearning for yet more opprobrium and thumbs-downs from The Duran’s readership, so I thought to myself, “Why not attack yet another bogus technocrat masquerading as a Savior of Humanity®?”
Enter Elon Musk, technocratic huckster.
Comparing Putin to Elon? You keep proving my point that you are an idiot.