Maxine Waters panics as Tucker Carlson continues to expose her wealthy LA lifestyle (Video)

Tucker Carlson continues to expose Maxine Waters for the fraud that she is.

The only response that Waters’ can dig up to Carlson’s digging into the Congresswoman’s lavish LA lifestyle is by playing the race card…a standard liberal left “go-to” tactic when the argument is lost.

Waters’ called Tucker Carlson’s show “racist” for daring to ask how exactly the Congresswoman amassed a $4.5 million fortune, which includes a 6,000 sq. ft. mansion in one of the wealthiest areas of LA.

Many critics are now speaking up about Waters’ finances which look a little unseemly, if not criminal and corrupt.

Last week, Waters (in complete panic mode) decided to take a shot at Tucker Carlson and Larry Elder on MSNBC.

Mediaite reports…

Well, tonight on MSNBC’s All In, Joy Reid brought up the segment to Waters towards the end of their interview, asking her if there’s any truth to the 2020 rumors. Waters denied it and said this: “They’re trying every way they can to discredit me or to make people uncomfortable with me, all of that. So you’re gonna be hearing a lot more of these people who are all, you know, aligned around trying to discredit Maxine Waters because she has stayed on Trump’s case so much.”

Carlson was quick to respond to Waters’ interview on his Fox News show, reporting details about Waters’ 6,000 sq. ft. mansion, worth $4.5 million housing situation.

Via The Gateway Pundit…

Messing with Tucker Carlson is usually a bad idea. The sharp tongued Fox News host isn’t one to back down from a fight, especially if he’s called out by the likes of Maxine Waters. The California Democrat made the mistake of accusing Carlson of trying to discredit her after attracting presidential buzz due to her planned trip to New Hampshire.

Biz Pac Review comments…