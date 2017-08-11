Maxine Waters gives advise on North Korea…the country that “Putin invaded” (Video)

Maxine Waters wants Trump to 'consider things they [North Korea] are asking for.’

Maxine Waters lecturing POTUS Trump on North Korea…a country that the curiously wealthy Congresswoman from California once thought was invaded by Russia and Vladimir Putin.

Maxine Waters told TMZ outside an upscale restaurant Wednesday evening that the Trump White House must tone down its bullish rhetoric towards the North Korea.

Waters also advised Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to consider “things they’re asking for.”

The advise from Waters is not bad (for a change)…even Russia would agree with the looney Congresswoman’s foreign policy advice in this instance.

Maxine Waters lectures Trump administration on North Korea: Consider ‘things they’re asking for’ pic.twitter.com/CyEt9cgPNo — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) August 10, 2017

Via The Gateway Pundit…

MAXINE WATERS: “I want us to be very careful, very alert to what is happening and to avoid war. And so I think we can do this with some diplomacy, but we have got to have Tillerson, who is our Secretary of State, get those positions filled for deputy, for assistant, so that we can engage with North Korea. I believe that North Korea is interesting threats to the United States, but I think there’s some things that they want from us, and we have to find out whether or not we can work with them on the things that they’re asking for. This is the time for diplomacy.”

Remember when Maxine Waters was preaching more “impeach Trump” nonsense only to state that “Korea was invaded by Putin”…