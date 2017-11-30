Matt Lauer caught in hot mic moment telling Meredith Vieira, “keep bending over, nice view” (Video)

Article first appeared on RPT.

NBC’s top host Matt Lauer may have Harvey Weinstein beat on the liberal left looney sexual harassment fallout that is taking a post-Clinton American by storm.

Details of Lauer’s escapades are dropping, much like his pants, which according to various reports Lauer would drop to show women his penis.

Lauer also gave a colleague a sex toy as a present and had a button under his desk that allowed him to lock his door from the inside without getting up…a neat trick to trap women in his office.

Of course no one could have guessed that Lauer was a habitual sexual wierdo…unless they happened to stumble on this TMZ video showing Lauer whisper to Meredith Vieira …

“Keep bending over like that. It’s a nice view.”

This hot mic moment happened on set, while cameras were rolling.

If that hot mic moment was not enough to raise some concerns among NBC’s top brass, then maybe they should have taken Katie Couric’s 2012 comments on Matt Lauer at face value.

Couric said that Lauer “pinches my ass a lot!”

Variety reports on some of the freaky stuff “feminist champion” Lauer did to terrorize women and hide his sexual deviancy…

As the co-host of NBC’s “Today,” Matt Lauer once gave a colleague a sex toy as a present. It included an explicit note about how he wanted to use it on her, which left her mortified. On another day, he summoned a different female employee to his office, and then dropped his pants, showing her his penis. After the employee declined to do anything, visibly shaken, he reprimanded her for not engaging in a sexual act. He would sometimes quiz female producers about who they’d slept with, offering to trade names. And he loved to engage in a crass quiz game with men and women in the office: “f—, marry, or kill,” in which he would identify the female co-hosts that he’d most like to sleep with. These accounts of Lauer’s behavior at NBC are the result of a two-month investigation by Variety, with dozens of interviews with current and former staffers. Variety has talked to three women who identified themselves as victims of sexual harassment by Lauer, and their stories have been corroborated by friends or colleagues that they told at the time. They have asked for now to remain unnamed, fearing professional repercussions.

The question now is not if Lauer was a sexual misfit, he was…but if NBC knew about Lauer’s sexual issues all these years, but opted to keep things hush hush.

After all, much like Harvey Weinstein, Charlie Rose, and Kevin Spacey, Matt Lauer was part of a two decades old Clinton liberal mafia, who followed Bill’s sexual assault model all the way to the top of their respective fields.

The employee met with human resources at NBC on Monday night. In a statement, NBC News Chairman Andy Lack called this the first complaint about his behavior in over 20 years and acknowledged that it may not be the last: “We were also presented with reason to believe that this may not have been an isolated incident,” Lack said. Several women told Variety they complained to executives at the network about Lauer’s behavior, which fell on deaf ears given the lucrative advertising surrounding “Today.” NBC declined to comment. For most of Lauer’s tenure at “Today,” the morning news show was No. 1 in the ratings, and executives were eager to keep him happy.

According to Variety, despite being married, Lauer was fixated on women, especially their bodies and looks, according to more than 10 accounts from current and former employees. He was known for making lewd comments verbally or over text messages. He once made a suggestive reference to a colleague’s performance in bed and compared it to how she was able to complete her job, according to witnesses to the exchange. For Lauer, work and sex were intertwined.