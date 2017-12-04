Matt Drudge blasts Barack Obama’s global warming trip.

Founder of the Drudge Report, Matt Drudge, slammed former POTUS Barack Obama for traveling overseas to meet with foreign leaders to push a climate change agenda, and influence foreign leaders to undermine Trump’s global warming position.

The Gateway Pundit reports…

As previously reported, failed former President Barack Obama traveled overseas this week and slammed President Trump for tossing out the global warming junk science.

Maybe it’s finally time to prosecute someone for violations of the Logan Act, many people said angrily.

And Matt Drudge had the same idea…Matt Drudge tweeted out an Independent article title, ‘Obama to meet world leaders in India and China weeks after Trump’s visit’ with a caption, “Is citizen Obama violating the “Logan act” when he lobbies foreign governments and world leaders against America’s current foreign policy?” Drudge tweeted. (screenshot below because Matt Drudge deletes his tweets).