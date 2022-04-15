Mass Formation Imbecility: How To Explain The USA To Your Friends In Just 3 Words

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
His mind is like a steel trap! But only in the sense that anything caught in it will get crushed & mangled. Meet the man who holds your destiny, that of your children, …indeed that of all of humanity’s in his geriatric little hands. OOPS! He just dropped it. Oh well, never mind. The important thing is just to remember that when this man tells you that Putin is evil, you continue to support & believe him. After all, what could go wrong?
