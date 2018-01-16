Mark Lambert’s DOJ indictment is not the first linked to Uranium One deal

Last Friday an 11-count indictment of former uranium transportation company executive, Mark Lambert was issued.

This was the latest in a series of DOJ prosecutions involving individuals linked to the Uranium One deal. In fact Mueller’s FBI had been investigating Uranium One since at least 2008, with four indictments handed out, with extremely light sentences given.

Media reports on Uranium One indictments during the FBI’s almost decades long investigation is non-existent.

Via Zerohedge…

According to the indictment, Lambert and others at Transport Logistics International (TLI) engaged in several counts of bribery, kickbacks and money laundering with Russian nuclear official Vadim Mikerin, in order to secure business advantages with TENEX – a subsidiary of Rosatom, the Kremlin’s state-owned energy company which bought Uranium One. TLI would have ostensibly transported all of the uranium from the U1 deal, were it not for an FBI undercover mole buried deep within the Russian nuclear industry who gathered extensive evidence of corruption. What many don’t realize is that Lambert’s Friday indictment is not the first linked to the Uranium One deal. In fact, Robert Mueller’s FBI had been investigating the scheme since at least 2008 – with retiring Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe assigned to the ongoing investigation which was hidden from the Committee on Foreign Investments in the Untid States (CFIUS). Had they known, the committee never would have approved the Uranium One deal with TENEX’s parent company, Rosatom. Four individuals were eventually prosecuted and given plea agreements after the Uranium One deal was approved. The prosecuting DOJ attorneys? Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and top Mueller investigator in the Trump-Russia probe, Andrew Weissman – who praised former acting Attorney General Sally Yates for defying Trump. Unsurprisingly, all four indicted individuals were handed extremely light sentences, none of which made headlines. The judge? Theodore Chuang – an Obama appointee who went to Harvard Law at the same time as Obama, advised Hillary Clinton as “Counselor on detail to the United States Department of State,” and just so happened to strike down Trump’s “Travel Ban” Executive Order. Chuang’s wife, Jacinta Ma served as a senior policy advisor to Michelle Obama.

Independent researcher Imperator Rex has tied it all together on Twitter…

1. A thread on Obama & Clinton cover-ups, & corruption – with some uranium, a Chuang & some important questions that need answering. Intrigued? Read on, but warning: bombshells incoming! Imperator_Rex (@Imperator_Rex3) January 14, 2018

2. As we now know, the DOJ have indicted a Mark Lambert on 11 counts related to his role in a bribery, money laundering & kickback scheme:https://t.co/RSxli1glwS Imperator_Rex (@Imperator_Rex3) January 14, 2018

3. Background & reminder : from at least 2008, Robert Mueller’s FBI were investigating Tenam, the US based subsidiary of Tenex, a subsidiary of Rosatom, the Kremlin’s (Putin’s) energy company. The same Rosatom that purchased Uranium One. Imperator_Rex (@Imperator_Rex3) January 14, 2018

4. Tenam was importing Russian uranium into the US. Between 2004-2014, the local manager, Mikerin, engaged with US companies Transport Logistics (TL) & NexGen Security in a racketeering, wire fraud, bribery & money laundering scheme. Imperator_Rex (@Imperator_Rex3) January 14, 2018

5. When a TL insider, William Campbell, blew the whistle on what he was seeing, Mueller’s FBI started an investigation that led to at least 4 indictments by Holder’s DOJ. Imperator_Rex (@Imperator_Rex3) January 14, 2018

8. William Campbell – the whistleblower – was GAGGED by Holder & Lynch. We have still to hear from Campbell, who apparently has damning evidence about Tenam involving the Clintons:https://t.co/W6AR78qWod Imperator_Rex (@Imperator_Rex3) January 14, 2018

9. Now consider this – none of the 4 indictments ever saw the light of day. Every one was either quietly settled under plea agreements, or dropped entirely, as follows: Imperator_Rex (@Imperator_Rex3) January 14, 2018

12. Carol Condrey – under a plea agreement , her case was dropped : https://t.co/2pevZJQiq5 Imperator_Rex (@Imperator_Rex3) January 14, 2018

13. Rubizhevsky (NexGen) case settled with plea agreement. Astonishing given the charges: Conspiracy to Launder Money (18 U.S.C. ‘ 371; 18 U.S.C. ” 1956, 1957) ; Criminal Forfeiture (28 U.S.C. ‘ 2461; 18 U.S.C. ‘ 981) ; Criminal Forfeiture (18 U.S.C. ‘ 982) Imperator_Rex (@Imperator_Rex3) January 14, 2018

14. Notice something about these cases? None ever saw the light of day, where testimony would be made public. They were all ‘disappeared’. Now with that in mind, consider the following bombshell facts: Imperator_Rex (@Imperator_Rex3) January 14, 2018

15. ALL of these cases were prosecuted by the same duo, or combination thereof – Rod Rosenstein & Andrew Weissman. Yes, you read that correctly. Imperator_Rex (@Imperator_Rex3) January 14, 2018

16. The FBI officer assigned to each case? Why, one Andrew McCabe. Yes – you also read that correctly. Your eyes are NOT deceiving you. Imperator_Rex (@Imperator_Rex3) January 14, 2018

17. Oh – here’s another interesting coincidence : they were ALL assigned to the same judge – one Judge Theodore Chuang, an Obama appointee. I hope you have not fallen off your chair yet, it gets worse: https://t.co/ljlnk0kI4M Imperator_Rex (@Imperator_Rex3) January 14, 2018

18. The SAME Judge Chuang attended Harvard at the same time as one Barack Obama – Chuang graduated law 1994, Obama 1991 & both were editors of the Harvard Law Review. They would have known each other extreme well. Imperator_Rex (@Imperator_Rex3) January 14, 2018

19. That’s the SAME Judge Theodore Chuang who refused Trump’s EO travel ban in October 2017, see https://t.co/pVxMbYK3gT And now consider this : Imperator_Rex (@Imperator_Rex3) January 14, 2018

20. The SAME Judge Theodore Chuang has just been assigned to the Mark Lambert case. No – I am NOT kidding:https://t.co/v5j90iC3cj Imperator_Rex (@Imperator_Rex3) January 14, 2018

21. Maybe I’m wrong, but this looks a lot like an ongoing conspiracy to protect the Clinton crime family – and the Obama administration, via it’s partisans at DOJ and also in the judiciary, remains fully implicated. Imperator_Rex (@Imperator_Rex3) January 14, 2018

22. Other questions: Was the indictment of Mikerin and the others done so that ROSATOM/Russian Government / Putin wouldn’t be upset? OR was it to put Clinton stooges in charge of the import AND export of US uranium following the U1 sale? Imperator_Rex (@Imperator_Rex3) January 14, 2018

23. Was it because it was a lucrative deal they wanted their friends to take advantage of, OR to cover what was going on with uranium export here? We know that with the U1 sale concluded, US uranium WAS exported from U1 mines. Imperator_Rex (@Imperator_Rex3) January 14, 2018

24. Did Eric Holder shut down Robert Mueller’s investigation, or was he running Mueller the entire time with Andrew McCabe? Is he still doing so? Imperator_Rex (@Imperator_Rex3) January 14, 2018

25. So many questions. Barack, can you help us out? Bill & Hillary, maybe you can help? How about you, Eric? Or how about you, Judge Chuang? After all, you were all involved. Why not help out? Now you have no power, you’re fully exposed and the answers will come out anyway. Imperator_Rex (@Imperator_Rex3) January 14, 2018

26. WE DESERVE ANSWERS. What you criminal have done – what’s being uncovered daily – is a massive crimes against the USA. ‘Power tends to corrupt, and absolute power corrupts absolutely.’ Lord Acton True in 1887, true in 2018. The end. Imperator_Rex (@Imperator_Rex3) January 14, 2018

Which again begs the question, who’s watching the watchers?