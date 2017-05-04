Marine Le Pen crushes Macron with awesome one-liner: “France will be led by a woman, me or Mrs. Merkel”

Marine Le Pen delivered a one-liner for the ages during France’s final Presidential debate.

The one-liner she delivered towards the empty suit, globalist-manufactured candidate Emmanuel Macron was a 100% accurate.

Le Pen destroyed beta male Macron, with some of the best political rhetoric we have every witnessed.

“Let me tell you what happened…France will be led by a woman, it’ll be either me, or Mrs. Merkel. That’s the truth”

The final vote in France is this Saturday. Here is the complete exchange between Le Pen and Macron…

Le Pen: “The reality, you went to see Mrs. Merkel, you went to ask for her blessing because you planned to do nothing without her agreement. It’s so true. What are you gonna do opposite Mrs. Merkel? You said I won’t be opposite her, I will be with her.” Macron: “Of course, I want France to measure up to Germany.” Le Pen: “Let me tell you what happened…France will be led by a woman, it’ll be either me, or Mrs. Merkel. That’s the truth”.

