Maria Bartiromo reveals stunning information that FBI may have plotted to “destroy evidence” of “secret society” to bring down Trump

House Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte was on Fox News this weekend with ‘Sunday Morning Futures’ host Maria Bartiromo to discuss the latest batch of Strzok-Page text messages.

Bartiromo said that she was told texts between the two FBI agents referenced an intent to “destroy evidence.”

Bartiromo asked Goodlatte…

“After the election, they talked about this secret society, did they also talk about destroying evidence?”

Bartiromo followed up with this stunning statement…

“I’m told there are some texts that haven’t been released yet about ‘we gotta get our hands on the hard drive or we gotta get our hands on the thumb drive’.”

Taken aback, the US Congressman replied…

“Well, there is certainly a lot of questions about things we do know about, with regard to the earlier investigation, led by former Director Comey, where evidence was destroyed, before anybody outside of the FBI could get a look at it.”

The Gateway Pundit has reported that only 15 percent of the “missing,” text messages between FBI agents Peter Strzok and Lisa Page have been handed over to Congressional investigators, reports Byron York of the Washington Examiner. The Justice Department says roughly 85 percent of the texts are still in the process of being retrieved. However, as York tweeted Saturday, Congress still shouldn’t expect to receive the entire batch because a “[m] ajority [are] deemed personal, or withheld for other reasons.”

Additional text messages sent and received by disgraced FBI agent Peter Strzok were handed over to Congress. In yet another twist to the Strzok saga, the FBI failed to hand over a block of the agent’s text messages between Dec. 14, 2016, and May 17, 2017 because they have gone missing. Fox News reported Thursday the “missing,” texts were all located and that efforts to locate additional text messages were underway. “Our effort to recover any additional text messages is ongoing,” Horowitz wrote in a letter to Congressional investigators. “We will provide copies of the text messages that we recover from these devices to the Department so that the Department’s leadership can take any management action it deems appropriate,” Horowitz added.