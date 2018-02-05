Maria Bartiromo blasts James Comey as “The King of Weasels”. Twitter erupts is agreement (Video)

FBI Director James Comey was crushed by Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo for infamously replying with a “that’s it?” tweet after the FISA memo was released.
Here is Bartiromo discussing the FISA memo release with a panel that included James Kallstrom (a former FBI Assistant Director) who at the 13.10 minute mark calls James Comey “The King of Weasels”…
Here is Comey’s “That’s it?” tweet below….
“That’s it? Dishonest and misleading memo wrecked the House intel committee, destroyed trust with Intelligence Community, damaged relationship with FISA court, and inexcusably exposed classified investigation of an American citizen. For what? DOJ & FBI must keep doing their jobs,” tweeted Comey.
— James Comey (@Comey) February 2, 2018
Pro-Trump ‘memesmiths,’ photoshopped the face of an unimpressed Comey into some unconventional scenarios. The result is hilarious (via The Gateway Pundit)…
Here’s Comey pooh-poohing the Sistine Chapel in Vatican City.
James Comey walks into the Sistine Chapel. #MemoDay #Thatsit pic.twitter.com/R90xoekOqA
— William Bradskey🇺🇸 (@BillyBradd) February 4, 2018
One might be stunned to learn life is actually a computer simulation. Comey? Not so much.
The fired bureau chief is clearly not impressed with the Great Wall of China.
#Thatsit pic.twitter.com/UaoJf5QpC0
— BluebonnetTX (@BluebonnetTX) February 4, 2018
The Declaration of Independence? Boring…
#ThatsIt – @Comey pic.twitter.com/60QkApH9aR
— nJacobson🇺🇸🕶 (@JacobsonNate) February 4, 2018
Comey wants two scoops of ice cream like President Trump.
By the looks of it, Comey doesn’t think the Titanic sinking on April 14th, 1912 was *that* big of a tragedy.
#ThatsIt – @Comey pic.twitter.com/eg60eIq8z2
— nJacobson🇺🇸🕶 (@JacobsonNate) February 4, 2018
Comey in checkmate? No big deal.
America landing on the moon in 1969? Comey can do that in his sleep.
#ThatsIt –@Comey pic.twitter.com/sNr6FWhBCK
— nJacobson🇺🇸🕶 (@JacobsonNate) February 4, 2018
Comey can get larger inauguration crowds when he becomes president, right?
#ThatsIt?! #GEOTUS pic.twitter.com/ufJSaoLmbB
— Raako (@raako71) February 4, 2018
Stunts? No problem!
.@Imperator_Rex3
Ok.. I had to try one 🙂#thatsit pic.twitter.com/qUUNKiaU1Z
— Khage Daminal (@KhageDaminal) February 4, 2018
