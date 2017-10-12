Mandalay Bay worker tells NBC that 200 rounds were fired inside hotel before shooting on concert below (Video)

Stephen Schuck, a building engineer at the Mandalay Bay Hotel, was on the 32nd floor when the Las Vegas mass shooting began.

Schuck went on NBC’s TODAY show and said that he had been called to check on a jammed fire door on the 32nd floor of Mandalay Bay hotel, when he heard Paddock shoot security guard Jesus Campos in the leg.

As Schuck was walking down the hallway…“I started to hear shots ring out”…

Campos warned Schuck to take cover.

In yet another bizarre twist to the Las Vegas mass shooting, Stephen Schuck told NBC that he told hotel dispatchers to call the police and report that a gunman had opened fire with a rifle inside a Mandalay Bay room.

The call to police took place before Paddock began firing on the Harvest country music festival crowd below.

“As soon as I started to go to a door to my left the rounds started coming down the hallway.” “I could feel them pass right behind my head. It was kind of relentless so I called over the radio what was going on.” “As soon as the shooting stopped we made our way down the hallway and took cover again and then the shooting started again.”

Paddock fired more than 200 bullets into the halls of the Mandalay Bay hotel before he began shooting at the concert goers below.

Amazingly, Schuck avoided the barrage of bullets, noting, “I am incredibly blessed that somehow I came out of there alive.”

Zerohedge reports…