Mandalay Bay worker tells NBC that 200 rounds were fired inside hotel before shooting on concert below (Video)

Stephen Schuck, a building engineer at the Mandalay Bay Hotel, was on the 32nd floor when the Las Vegas mass shooting began.
Schuck went on NBC’s TODAY show and said that he had been called to check on a jammed fire door on the 32nd floor of Mandalay Bay hotel, when he heard Paddock shoot security guard Jesus Campos in the leg.
As Schuck was walking down the hallway…“I started to hear shots ring out”…
Campos warned Schuck to take cover.
In yet another bizarre twist to the Las Vegas mass shooting, Stephen Schuck told NBC that he told hotel dispatchers to call the police and report that a gunman had opened fire with a rifle inside a Mandalay Bay room.
The call to police took place before Paddock began firing on the Harvest country music festival crowd below.
“As soon as I started to go to a door to my left the rounds started coming down the hallway.”
“I could feel them pass right behind my head. It was kind of relentless so I called over the radio what was going on.”
“As soon as the shooting stopped we made our way down the hallway and took cover again and then the shooting started again.”
Paddock fired more than 200 bullets into the halls of the Mandalay Bay hotel before he began shooting at the concert goers below.
Amazingly, Schuck avoided the barrage of bullets, noting, “I am incredibly blessed that somehow I came out of there alive.”
Zerohedge reports…
Before Las Vegas Police unveiled the latest “narrative change” during a Monday press conference, it was believed that Campos had been shot after the rampage, not before. The changeup has raised questions about why Paddock chose to end his rampage and take his own life with a gunshot blast to the head when evidence in his room and truck suggested he intended to escape.
According to the official timeline, Campos was injured at about 9:59 p.m. Six minutes later, at 10:05 p.m., Paddock fired the first shots on concertgoers.
A police SWAT team got to the 32nd floor at 10:17 p.m., and a minute later learned that the security guard was hit and where the shots were fired from.
Mandalay Bay owner MGM Resorts said in a statement that it cannot comment about the ongoing investigation, but raised questions about the timeline since “many facts are still unverified.”
The report has raised questions about whether there was a lapse in communication among first responders that delayed their arrival on the scene.
The police’s latest timeline means it took 19 minutes for Las Vegas police to learn where the fire was coming from, information that Schuck had already relayed to hotel dispatchers.
In an audio recording of Schuck’s dispatch call released by NBC earlier today, Paddock’s first shots into the hallway are clearly audible.
