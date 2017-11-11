Maltese professor who claimed Russia had “compromising material” on Hillary Clinton goes missing

The Clinton mafia’s body count may have just grown by one…this time even ensnaring a man from Malta.

Via The Gateway Pundit…

Misfud disappeared three days after the affidavit was unsealed according to CNN.

Misfud is referred to as ‘Foreign Contact 1’ in the affidavit. He said the Russians have thousands of emails relating to Hillary Clinton.

Joseph Misfud is the Maltese academic who told ex-Trump camp volunteer, George Papadopoulos in April of 2016 that he has ‘dirt’ on the Clintons, according to a U.S. affidavit.

Papadopoulos pictured on left and the missing Maltese academic Joseph Misfud pictured on right:

CNN reports…

Joseph Mifsud, the Maltese academic suspected of being a link between the Trump campaign and Russian officials, was once a regular on the foreign policy circuit, attending conferences the world over. Now, after being identified as a key figure in the US special counsel investigation into Russian influence over the 2016 US presidential election, Mifsud has gone to ground. Last Thursday he disappeared from the private university in Rome where he teaches. Repeated attempts to reach him since have been unsuccessful, though he appears to have read some messages from CNN. But more details are emerging of the background and contacts of the man who emerged last week as “the professor” in court filings relating to charges brought against former Trump aide George Papadopoulos. In the US affidavit, Papadopoulos claims Mifsued — referred to as “Foreign Contact 1” — told him in April 2016 that the Russians had “thousands of emails” relating to Hillary Clinton.

The Gateway Pundit further adds…

In an email to fellow colleagues, Papadopoulos wrote that he had a good friend in Russia who introduced him to Putin’s niece and a Russian ambassador. This ‘good friend’ of his turned out to be Misfud and he supposedly had tons of dirt on the Clintons. CNN also reported last week, in his last words to the public before disappearing, Mifsud described Papadopoulos’ claim that he knew about Russia’s material on Clinton as “baloney.” “I absolutely exclude the fact that I spoke of secrets regarding Hillary Clinton,” he told La Repubblica. Papadopoulos was an unpaid volunteer in the Trump camp who was recently charged with making a false statement to the FBI. He was not charged with communicating to Russians since that is not a crime.

Via Malta Today….

The Maltese professor, Joseph Mifsud, who was believed to be the link between Russian officials and the US presidential election of Donald Trump, has reportedly gone missing, according to CNN. The news site said that Mifsud, “disappeared from a private university in Rome where he teaches”. “Repeated attempts to reach him since have been unsuccessful, though he appears to have read some messages from CNN”, the site added. Mifsud’s role emerged in court documents, which had been filed in relation to charges against Trump’s former aide, George Papadopoulos, who claimed that Mifsud told him that the Russians were in possession of “compromising material” regarding Hilary Clinton, back in 2014. According to an associate, Mifsud said he had been interviewed by the FBI, while on a visit to the US earlier this year. This goes hand in hand with Mifsud’s own account, as he referred to the same discussion in an interview with La Repubblica, last week. Members from the institute of Global Studies in Moscow informed CNN, on Tuesday, that Mifsud presented him as someone who could build contacts to foreign universities and institutes. In spite of this, CNN reported that Mifsud’s relationships with several academic institutions having “ended badly.” His resume from a London institution was subsequently deleted and his connection with the University of East Anglia was ended. “People who know him say Mifsud was always networking and often exaggerated his access to decision-makers. His stories are frequently contradictory. He has denied knowing anyone in the Russian government yet had previously claimed to have had an exchange with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at an event. Nor is there any evidence to support a claim by Mifsud that he met President Putin,” CNN said.

Will the professor be found or will he join the ever growing list of people mysteriously found dead after contact with the Clinton mafia (via ThoughtCo)?