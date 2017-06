How do Macedonians feel about Hillary blaming Macedonia?

“Hackers in Macedonia” were one of many factors Hillary Clinton blamed for her November US Presidential election loss to Donald Trump.

Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight” hit the streets of Washington DC to find some Macedonians who might know if they did indeed meddle in US Democracy.

Tucker does finally find a representative of the US-Macedonian Diaspora, who denies any election meddling as Hillary Clinton claimed.