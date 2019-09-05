Lost Independence of the Baltic States
- The officials of the Baltic States declare openly that the Baltic countries cannot defend themselves.
Submitted by Viktors Domburs…
In 1991 the Baltic States gained independence. They started to develop their new way. This choice was highly appreciated by the residents of the Baltic countries, as well as by people all over the world.
People craved independence then, and they still crave it now. They understand independence as “freedom from the control, influence, support, aid, or the like, of others.”
Today some political decisions reduce the significance of achieved results. Thus, NATO personnel deployed in Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia is so numerous that it is hard to speak about the independence of these countries. In other words they are not free from the NATO’s control, influence, support, aid, or the like.
Around 700 NATO personnel based in Estonia are took part in a major training exercise in Latvia on September, 3, Baltic News Service reports.
Exercise Furious Hawk takes place at the training area at Ādaži, NATO’s Canadian-led Enhanced Forward Presence (eFP) battlegroup base in Latvia, and brings the Estonian-based troops from the British-led Estonian battlegroup based at Tapa.
The exercise means military convoys, directed by Military Police units, are already moving along routes between Tapa, southwards via Paide, Pärnu and Ikla, as they make their way to the Latvian border.
It is not even about the presence of foreign troops on the territory. The matter is locals are limited in their freedom of movement’s right. It was announced that the convoys will include heavy military equipment, which could slow down traffic in that direction. The Papiniidu bridge in Pärnu is likely to be closed to the public during the period.
So, foreign troops move freely across countries, while locals are restricted in their rights. Hey NATO, who are you in the Baltic States? Are you a guest or a host?
The more so, damage to public road transport infrastructure made by heavy military equipment is considerable. Repairing damage requires large budgetary funds, which could be spent on social needs.
The officials of the Baltic States declare openly that the Baltic countries cannot defend themselves. This means that NATO supports, aids and controls the military and security spheres. NATO also influences and controls the decisions made by the Baltic States authorities in these fields. NATO hereby discards results of Baltic States’ fight for independence.
It could be even said that desired independence has been lost again.
Poor Baltic States. Tottally needlessly hiding under the EU’s skirt for political gravitas while reaching out from under it and stroking America’s privates. Only ones worse are the Poles. They all remind me of an Epstein underage harem.
Poland will physically house US forces and offensive nukes posing as ABMs for shooting down Swahili spears and Estonia will/does already function as its spy and blackops base. Nothing could be clearer. Well, maybe a popup book on how to open a window or how a Balt should drop his pants and bend over with panache but that’s debatable.
Have they ever been independent ?
Not really. For a thousand years, they’ve always maintained a quasi independence when they could by playing Russia against Germany or Poland, forging fleeting alliances as the circumstances allow. Now they think they’ll be buttering their bread from the NATO commissary. Such is their nature. It’s NATO that’s being lured to be the fool here, IMHO.
Peter the Great bought the Baltics from Sweden after he thumped them in war Paid 2 million pieces of silver.Soviets gave them independence twice 1914 I think and 91
They were occupied by the Soviet Union now they just traded one occupier for another and are occupied by NATO. Not much freeddom there change one tyrant for another.
Don’t forget, it was the Red Latvian Riflemen that went a long way to making a Bolshevik victory possible. One could say, they were ‘instrumental’ in its success. Never forget that, Latvians. If you’re looking for enemies, look no further than within.