London transport will stop using “ladies and gentlemen”, switching to “gender neutral” announcements

London took another step in the direction of identity politics over biology, embracing the abolition of insensitive and destructive pronouns like “he and she”, or in London’s case “ladies and gentlemen” from transport announcements.

As part of a push to become more gender-neutral and less gender-reality, London transport workers have been told to stop using the phrase “ladies and gentlemen” in announcements.

From now on, all city public transport passengers will be greeted with phrases like “good morning everyone”…or to be even more inclusive to all sensitivities, London transport may try a greeting like: “Good morning all Agender, Androgyne, Androgynous, Bigender, Cis, Cisgender, Cis, Female, Cis Male, Cis Man, Cis Woman, Cisgender Female, Cisgender Male, Cisgender Man, Cisgender, Woman, Female to Male, FTM, Gender Fluid, Gender Nonconforming, Gender Questioning, Gender, Variant, Genderqueer, Intersex, Male to Female, MTF, Neither, Neutrois, Non-binary, Other, Pangender, Trans, Trans*, Trans Female, Trans* Female, Trans Male, Trans* Male, Trans Man, Trans* Man, Trans Person, Trans* Person, Trans Woman, Trans* Woman, Transfeminine, Transgender, Transgender Female, Transgender Male, Transgender Man, Transgender Person, Transgender Woman, Transmasculine, Transsexual, Transsexual Female, Transsexual Male, Transsexual Man, Transsexual Person, Transsexual Woman, Two-Spirit passengers.”

RT reports…