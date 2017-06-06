London Bridge attacker featured in UK documentary praying to ISIS black flag (Video)

So how did this ISIS terrorist slip through the UK anti-terrorist net?

Scotland Yard named two of the London Bridge attackers as Khuram Shazad Butt and Rachid Redouane, both from Barking in East London.

One year ago, Khuram Shazad Butt was featured in a Channel 4 documentary about British jihadis.

Anti-terrorism chief Mark Rowley said that Butt, who was a British citizen born in Pakistan, had been known to the police and MI5, but there had not been evidence that he had been planning an attack…except perhaps for the video that shows him infolding an ISIS black flag in the middle of a London park.

Tolerance above all else, even when a group of bearded jihadi radicals are praying to the the ISIS flag.