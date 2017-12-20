Liberal left globalists move to destroy liberal left champion Jill Stein (Video)

Jill Stein is the next piece of the “blame everyone for Hillary’s loss” puzzle to be put into play.

Why target liberal champion Jill Stein?

The goal of the Clinton, globalist mafia is make the point that if Stein’s votes in Wisconsin and Michigan all went to Hillary Clinton, and not her Green Party, then Hillary Clinton would have won the election.

Looking further ahead, Democrats and the liberal left powers are going to work to defame Stein and discredit the Green party, so as to prevent any voters, who lean Democrat, from casting their ballot for a left leaning third party, like the Green Party.

Tucker Carlson makes this accurate point on Russia hysteria…

“Nobody in the media has noticed that this is a terrifying witch-hunt that’s gotten so ludicrous, it’s sweeping up Jill Stein as a secret Russian agent.” Start your own website here >>

Yesterday The Duran reported that in a last ditch effort to continue Mueller’s costly investigation into ‘Russian collusion’ and squeeze millions of dollars more from the US taxpayers, Senator Richard Burr (R-N.C.) told reporters Monday that the Senate Intelligence Committee has “two other campaigns that we’re just starting on,” in addition to the panel’s ongoing probe of alleged ties between the Trump administration and Kremlin officials.