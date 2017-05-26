Liberal left freaks out over Trump’s Montenegro push. Did Trump push Markovic? (video)

US President Trump appeared to push aside the prime minister of Montenegro.

It will now be called the push heard around the world.

The liberal left is freaking out once again over another “Trump incident.”

Perhaps the Montenegro PM will need to excuse himself to go find a safe space, while this push no doubt is grounds for impeachment.

During his first joint meeting with NATO leaders, US President Trump appeared to push aside the prime minister of Montenegro.

The now viral video shows US President coming up from behind, moving Montenegro PM Dusko Markovic to the side as he makes his way to the front of the group of world leaders.

The Montenegro PM appears to be a bit stunned at first, but after seeing that it was the POTUS smiles and pats Trump on the back.

When asked about the incident, Sean Spicer said, “I have not seen the video.” Spicer noted that the standing order for the photo op was pre-determined ahead of time.

SJWs came out on twitter in full force, scolding Trump for pushing around the weaker and smaller PM from Montenegro, a country that was viciously bombed by NATO in the ’90s, and now finds itself kissing the ring of the aggressor (The Duran will tackle this Karma laden theme shortly).

Did Trump just shove another NATO leader to be in the front of the group? pic.twitter.com/bL1r2auELd — Steve Kopack (@SteveKopack) May 25, 2017

Radical left outlet, The Huffington Post Huffpost, put together a cute video of the incident, and Harry Potter multi-billionaire elitist J.K. Rowling called Trump a “tiny little man.”

