Let’s Talk About Putin’s Apparently Duplicitous Stance on Mandatory Covid Jabs

Interview 1751 – Riley Waggaman Provides Updates from Russia – The Corbett Report Riley Waggaman of the Edward Slavsquat substack joins James once again to update The Corbett Report audience on the situation in Russia. From mandatory clot shot genetic slurry injections for conscripted Russian cannon fodder to the latest developments on the Ukrainian front, you won’t want to miss this important conversation.

I’m aware of the fact that, for some reason, James Corbett videos rarely get too much traction in our forum. Maybe the guy is too skeptical even for our collective taste here on The Duran. Maybe his delivery style is a tad bit too didactic for most listeners. Whatever the reason may be, one cannot help but admit that he certainly has a knack for asking interesting & intelligent questions that most others dare not even touch. He also has a talent for always meticulously documenting his assertions with links, references and eye-opening interviews of guests that possess actual in-depth, firsthand knowledge of whatever the topic at hand may be.

Such is the case with today’s interview (32′) of Riley Waggaman (aka Edward Slavsquat).

Now, while I’ll be the first to admit that I personally will tend to outright dismiss any comments made by Mr. Waggaman that may involve military and/or geopolitical analysis, neither of which are admittedly his field of expertise, where Mr. Waggaman does shine is in his personal insider knowledge of how Russia is dealing with the issue of Covid inoculations.

And precisely therein lies the question that invariably results somewhat prickly for Putin admirers, (amongst which, quite frankly, I must admit I count myself): Why is Putin apparently being duplicitous about his stance on mandatory ‘vaccinations’?

You see, the problem at hand is that Mr. Waggaman makes mention of something that I too have noticed as an avid RT reader: when it comes to officially announced vaccination policies there exists a stark contrast between what RT tells its Western audiences versus what it says in its editions geared towards local Russian consumption. I’ll stop right there for now, given that the above interview itself will delve much more fully into explaining, analyzing & responding to that issue. However, before I leave you to (hopefully) watch the full interview, I will posit the following question to the reader: If Putin is indeed being duplicitous about mandatory vaccinations …what other deceptions might he be involved in?

Enjoy, and please try not to hate me too much for questioning the ulterior motives of our beloved Great White Knight. It is my firm belief that anyone who claims to be a critical thinker is duty bound to consider any and all reasonable arguments …and let the chips fall where they may.

