LEAKED TRANSCRIPT: Trump scolds “globalists” in White House for being soft on China

Now that Russia has faded from the news flow as public enemy number one, impeding US world domination, China is moving in to fill the void, with a Trump White House continually bumping heads with an ever rising China.

From North Korea to the South China Sea and trade tariffs, China (not Russia) dominates the Trump White House foreign policy agenda, which is now completely under the control of Military Generals and Wall Street bankers…the very “globalists” Trump scolds in the below White House leak.

Via The Gateway Pundit…

Yet another leak has come from the White House. This time, the leak concerns President Trump calling out “globalists” in his administration who refuse to provide tariffs on China. The following leak is a word-for-word account of a recent conversation which transpired inside the White House.

Axios reports on the details of the most recent White House leak…

“China is laughing at us,” Trump added. “Laughing.” Kelly responded: “Yes sir, I understand, you want tariffs.” Gary Cohn, who opposes tariffs and the protectionist trade measures pushed by the Bannonites, had his shoulders slumped and was clearly appalled by the situation. Staff secretary Rob Porter, who is a key mediator in such meetings, said to the president: “Sir, do you not want to sign this?” He was referring to Trump’s memo prodding Lighthizer to investigate China — which may lead to tariffs against Beijing. Trump replied: “No, I’ll sign it, but it’s not what I’ve asked for the last six months.” He turned to Kelly: “So, John, I want you to know, this is my view. I want tariffs. And I want someone to bring me some tariffs.” Kelly replied: “Yes sir, understood sir, I have it.” At one point in the meeting, Navarro pulled out a foam board chart. Trump didn’t pay attention to it, saying “I don’t even know what I’m looking at here.” Trump made sure the meeting ended with no confusion as to what he wanted. “John, let me tell you why they didn’t bring me any tariffs,” he said. “I know there are some people in the room right now that are upset. I know there are some globalists in the room right now. And they don’t want them, John, they don’t want the tariffs. But I’m telling you, I want tariffs.”

POLITICO recently reported on President Trump’s plan to curb China’s alleged violations of US intellectual property rights and forced technology transfers…