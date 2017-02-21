Latest, News

Le Pen refuses to cover up in meeting with Lebanese Grand Mufti. Will the liberal left applaud or condemn Le Pen?

Alex Christoforou 974
‘Won’t cover myself up.’ France's Marine Le Pen refuses to wear headscarf, cancels on Lebanese Grand Mufti.

France’s National Front presidential candidate Marine Le Pen refused to wear a headscarf for a meeting with the Lebanese Grand Mufti.

Le Pen was scheduled to meet Sheikh Abdellatif Deriane, the Grand Mufti of Lebanon, in his office in Beirut on Tuesday, but after arriving, Le Pen was asked to wear a headscarf. She refused.

According to AFP, Le Pen was given a veil by Mufti’s aides. Le Pen told reporters…

“You can pass on my respects to the Grand Mufti, but I will not cover myself up.”

Le Pen noted that at a meeting in 2015 with Egypt’s Ahmed el-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of al-Azhar (a prestigious Sunni Islam title) she wasn’t asked to wear a headscarf.

The Grand Mufti’s press office however said that Le Pen had been informed beforehand of the headscarf requirement.

Some twitter users praised Le Pen’s stance…

“Well done! You shouldn’t mix politics and religion.”

“A woman is free and equal,” “Bravo,” “A woman does not have to hide her face in front of a man.”

“There are those who speak about women’s rights and there are those who actually defend them. Marine Le Pen.”

Others on twitter were not so upbeat on Le Pen’s stance saying it was all for “show” and that Le Pen should “adapt” to the country which she is visiting.

Other twitter users said she “had been warned, so it’s just a show! Pitiful!”

Other speculated it “is all an ‘art’ of politics.”

The Duran Readers, let us know what you think?

Previous ArticleNext Article
Alex Christoforou
Writer and director forThe Duran - Living the dream in Moscow.

Follow me:Facebook Twitter Blankchat