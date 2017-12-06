Laura Ingraham BLASTS Obama’s foreign policy record: ‘He should give Nobel peace prize back’ (Video)

Former New Mexico governor Bill Richardson went on Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle” to discuss the debate over ending chain migration with host Laura Ingraham…when at the 6:10 minute mark the debate took a sharp turn to focus on Barack Obama’s foreign policy legacy.

Ingraham blasted the former POTUS on a destructive foreign policy track record, which saw terrible, deadly, and useless wars in Libya, chaos in Egypt, Benghazi, and Afghanistan.

Ingraham then slipped in the statement that Obama should “give back” his Nobel peace prize.