Latest CNN Video features Associate Producer for “New Day” admitting CNN is ‘left-leaning’ network

CNN "selectively edited" panel focus group to discredit Donald Trump.

Project Veritas’ newest video features Jimmy Carr, the Associate Producer for CNN’s New Day attacking President Donald Trump and admitting that CNN has a left-leaning bias.

When asked by a Project Veritas undercover journalist if CNN is impartial, Carr plainly responded, “In theory.”

The second part of the Project Veritas video features a “New Day” focus group segment meant to “grade Trump’s performance”, selectively edited to push an anti-Trump agenda, omitting hours of focus group tape to present narrative that supported CNN’s left leaning ideology.

